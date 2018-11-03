European Tour: Forrest, Johnston, MacIntyre & Law secure cards

Grant Forrest, from North Berwick, finished seventh in the UAE event to secure his card

Grant Forrest, Liam Johnston, Robert MacIntyre and David Law have all secured European Tour cards for the 2019 season.

The Scottish quartet did enough at the season-ending event in the UAE to stay inside the top 15 of the Challenge Tour rankings and earn Tour cards.

The results mean there will be at least eight Scots on the European Tour on a regular basis in the 2019 season.

North Berwick's Forrest was the leading Scot in seventh in the Order of Merit.

Dumfries' Johnston was 10th, two places ahead of Oban's MacIntyre, with Aberdeen's Law 14th.

They will join Russell Knox, Stephen Gallacher, Scott Jamieson, David Drysdale and Richie Ramsay and the European Tour next season after they retained their cards.

Connor Syme, Marc Warren and Bradley Neil lost theirs but will have a chance to regain them through the European Tour's qualifying school over the coming weeks, along with a handful of other Scots.