Turkish Open: World number three Justin Rose moves into lead

Rose is ranked number three in the world, behind Americans Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson

Turkish Open second-round leaderboard -12 J Rose (Eng); -10 T Lewis (Eng), T Olesen (Den), D Willett (Eng); -9 L Haotong (Chn), S Horsfield (Eng), A Levy (Fra), A Otaegui (Spa); -8 T Fleetwood (Eng), J Scrivener (Aus) Selected others: -7 P Dunne (Ire), P Harrington (Ire), M Kaymer (Ger); -6 R Knox (Sco), C Paisley (Eng); -5 M Wallace (Eng); -4 S Lowry (Ire), L Westwood (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Justin Rose shot a second successive round of 65 to move into a two-shot lead at the Turkish Open.

The defending champion's six-under par round put him on 12 under, with compatriots Danny Willet and Tom Lewis on 10 under.

Willett also carded 65, while Lewis hit an impressive bogey-free eight-under par round of 63.

"I played catch-up here last year and other guys are capable of doing that this year," said Rose.

"I think as I've shot two 65s, you can always have somebody from the chasing pack do the same thing.

"For me it's about keeping moving forward this week. Even par is not really going to get it done, so you have to have the mentality of keep moving forward."

England's Sam Horsfield (nine under) and Tommy Fleetwood (eight under) are part of the chasing pack.

Ireland's Paul Dunne was the overnight leader but a level-par round of 71 left him on seven under and five shots off Rose.