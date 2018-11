Jamie Donaldson won the Welsh Amateur Championship in 1997

Wales' Jamie Donaldson has had surgery on his left wrist and expects to return to action in February.

Donaldson, who holed the winning putt for Europe at the 2014 Ryder Cup, missed the last two tournaments of the year.

The 43-year-old has won three times on the European Tour and once on the Asian Tour.

In 2016 he was sidelined with a hand injury following an accident with a chainsaw.