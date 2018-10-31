Stephen Gallacher: 'A lot at stake' as Gallacher aims for golf's Dubai finale

Stephen Gallacher (right) has two events to qualify for the 'Road to Dubai' event at the end of the season

Stephen Gallacher says there is 'a lot at stake' for him as he targets a place in the European Tour's final event in Dubai.

With Gallacher currently 74th, the top 60 players will head to the final "Road to Dubai" tournament where a prize fund of around £8 million is up for grabs.

He and Russell Knox are the only two Scottish players who have a high enough ranking to compete in this week's Turkish Open and the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa next week.

Both tournaments give Gallacher, who will celebrate his 44th Birthday when he tees off on Thursday morning, the chance to qualify for the season finale.

"I have just started to hit a bit of form at the end with a couple of top tens," he told BBC Scotland.

"I kept finishing in 20th, 30th, 40th rather than competing at the top. But all can change in the next two weeks with the fields limited to 70 players, and then hopefully I can get into the race to Dubai final and you just need a good finish there and it can catapult you up the rankings."

Gallacher was part of the successful European Ryder Cup team at Gleneagles in 2014 but has suffered injury, illness and a drop in form in the years since.

And he insists he can bounce back, despite the stiff competition on tour.

"I'm hitting the ball just about as good as I have ever hit it. I just need to hole the putts at the right time.

"The competition is younger and stronger. I don't thinks it's a hunger issue, I just think they are coming in fresh and keen and very talented now.

"You have to get up in the morning and drive yourself and hit balls all the time. It's an ever evolving game and you have to keep striving hard, keep practising and keep trying to improve in all aspects of the game.

"If you can get that extra one percent it makes a massive difference through the season."