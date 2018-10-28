WGC-HSBC Champions: Xander Schauffele beats Tony Finau in play-off
-
- From the section Golf
Xander Schauffele beat Tony Finau in a play-off to win the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai.
Finau, one of the few stars for the United States team at the Ryder Cup, took a three-shot lead into the final day but Schauffele birdied the final two holes to force a play-off.
The 25-year-old went on to birdie the sudden-death par-five 18th to claim his third PGA title.
Britain's defending champion Justin Rose was third after final-round 72.