WGC-HSBC Champions: Xander Schauffele beats Tony Finau in play-off

  • From the section Golf
Xander Schauffele holds the WGC-HSBC Champions trophy
Xander Schauffele was rookie of the year in 2016-17 after two titles on his debut year on the PGA Tour

Xander Schauffele beat Tony Finau in a play-off to win the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai.

Finau, one of the few stars for the United States team at the Ryder Cup, took a three-shot lead into the final day but Schauffele birdied the final two holes to force a play-off.

The 25-year-old went on to birdie the sudden-death par-five 18th to claim his third PGA title.

Britain's defending champion Justin Rose was third after final-round 72.

