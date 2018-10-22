Richie Ramsay: Scottish golfer relieved after retaining Tour card

Ramsay lifted himself to safety and a 2019 European Tour card in the final five holes of the Andalucia Masters

Scottish golfer Richie Ramsay says it is a "huge weight off my shoulders" after retaining his European Tour card for next season.

The Aberdonian's performance at the weather-delayed Andalucia Masters in Spain moved him nine places into the top 116, and to safety.

With the tournament cut to three rounds, it was a three-foot putt on the 18th hole that brought Ramsay relief.

"Huge pressure, maybe the most I've ever felt on a golf course," he said.

"When your job is on the line with five holes left you've got to come to the party and luckily I managed to do that.

"To play well under big pressure is the most rewarding win for me, whether it's for your card or for a trophy, when you can do that under that pressure proves that everything you do during the whole year is worth it."

Ramsay, 35, was ranked 124th on the Tour before the event in which he finished in a tie for 11th.

"I believe I've got another win in the tank and will come out in 2019 chasing win number four," he told BBC Scotland. "It really makes a difference to your game, if you are in a good place off the course you are generally in a good place on it."

While positivity paid off for Ramsay, there was to be no fairytale for Glasgow's Marc Warren, who required a top-three finish to retain his card. He produced a two-over-par round of 73 that included two double-bogeys to also finish in the tie for 11th place and 132 overall.

After clinching the final qualifying place for the 2018 season, Warren will now have to attend the 'Tour School' next month in Spain to compete with another 155 players for the 25 places available for 2019.

Joining him will be Fifer Connor Syme and Perthshire's Bradley Neil, who both finished outside the ranking required.

"There's no doubt it's getting tougher," added Ramsay, who will be joined by compatriots Stephen Gallacher, David Drysdale and Scott Jamieson next season.

"The strength and depth of the Tour is as good as it's ever been. We don't just play Europe these days but in Australia, Malaysia, South Africa - all around the world - so players from all over are competing for a chance to prove themselves on the European Tour, so I've just to remind myself to work as hard every day to be in with a chance."