Valderrama Masters: Monday finish after more weather delays

World number 31 Garcia had one birdie and one bogey in his seven holes on Sunday

Valderrama Masters final round leaderboard -10 S Garcia (Sp (after 7 holes); -7 L Westwood (Eng) (8 holes); -6 S Lowry (Ire) (8 holes), G Fernandez-Castano (Spa) (8 holes); -5 M Korhonen (Fin)

The final round of the Valderrama Masters will be completed on Monday after the risk of thunderstorms curtailed Sunday's play.

The tournament had already been reduced to 54 holes because of a series of weather delays over the opening three days at Real Club Valderrama.

Spaniard Sergio Garcia, four shots ahead after two rounds, is three ahead at 10 under with 11 holes to finish.

Lee Westwood made four birdies in eight holes on Sunday to move up to second.