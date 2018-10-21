Wales' Becky Morgan wins maiden professional title at Indian Open

Becky Morgan turned professional in 2000 after a successful amateur career

Indian Open final leaderboard -7 B Morgan (Wal); -5 C Hedwall (Swe), C Wolf (Aut), F Johnson (Eng), N Larsen (Den); -1 P Thanapolboonyaras (Tha), S Sangchan (Tha), N Komulainen (Fin), Selected others: +1 L Taylor (Eng); +3 K Macdonald (Sco), L Young (Eng); +4 H Burke (Eng), E Givens (Eng); +5 L Hall (Wal) Full leaderboard (external)

Wales' Becky Morgan secured her first professional title with a two shot victory in the Hero Women's Indian Open.

The 44-year-old had shared the overnight lead with England's Ellie Givens and Nicole Broch of Denmark

Morgan's final round of 69 saw her finish seven-under-par, two shots ahead of Broch, Caroline Hedwall, Christine Wolf and Felicity Johnson of England.

It was her first win on the Ladies European Tour in her 119th tournament.

She had tied for second at the Indian Open in 2015, one of 22 top 10 finishes on the Ladies European Tour without a win,