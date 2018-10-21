Brooks Koepka to be world number one after CJ Cup win

Brooks Koepka won two majors in 2018 - defending his US Open title and adding the PGA Championship

CJ Cup final-round leaderboard -21 B Koepka (US); -17 G Woodland (US); -15 R Palmer (US), R Cabrera Bello (Spa); -12 J Day (Aus), S Piercy (US); -11 P Perez (US), C Reavie (US), C Smith (Aus) Selected others:-10 A Scott (Aus), I Poulter (Eng); -9 T Hatton (Eng); -8 A Noren (Swe), P Casey (Eng) -7 D Willett (Eng); -5 J Thomas (US); -4 G McDowell (NI) Full leaderboard

Brooks Koepka is set to become world number one for the first time after winning the CJ Cup in South Korea.

Koepka, who was named the PGA Tour's player of the year earlier this month, carded an eight-under-par 64 on Sunday to finish on 21 under, four shots clear of fellow American Gary Woodland.

The 28-year-old will replace his Ryder Cup team-mate Dustin Johnson at the top of the rankings on Monday.

"To be world number one is something I've always dreamed of," Koepka said.