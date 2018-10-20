Becky Morgan & Ellie Givens share lead at Indian Open

Becky Morgan was runner-up at the 2015 Indian Open

Indian Open third-round leaderboard -4 B Morgan (Wal), N Larsen (Den), E Givens (Eng); -3 F Johnson (Eng), M Molle (Fra), C Wolf (Aut); -2 O Cowan (Ger), N Komulainen (Fin), M Skarpnord (Swe) Selected others:E F Parker (Eng); +3 L Hall (Wal), L Young (Eng); +4 L Taylor (Eng), H Burke (Eng) Full leaderboard (external)

Wales' Becky Morgan and England's Ellie Givens share the lead with Nicole Broch of Denmark ahead of the final day of the Hero Women's Indian Open.

Overnight leader Christine Wolf had a three-shot lead on the 18th tee but a quadruple bogey nine ruined her card and saw her slip to three-under.

Wolf is one behind leaders Morgan, Givens and Broch.

"It's a tough golf course so you have to keep plugging at every hole and there's no let-up," said Morgan.