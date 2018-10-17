Michele Thomson eyes title at Indian Open after second-place finish

Michele Thomson won two medals at the European Championships

Scotland's Michele Thomson hopes finishing second at last year's Women's Indian Open can help her to success in this year's tournament.

Thomson was leading after 15 holes of the final round before finishing one behind France's Camille Chevalier.

It was the 30-year-old's career-best finish and she returns to the DLF Golf and Country Club this week.

"I'm playing well again and I've got good memories from here, so hopefully I can go one better," she said.

"I'm approaching it in exactly the same way and I'm super excited to be back. The course has been lengthened a little bit, but it feels like the same kind of place."

Thomson, who recorded a course-record eight-under-par 64 in the second round last year, finished third in Wednesday's pro-am at the course near New Delhi.

The Aberdonian has made six cuts from 10 starts, including a season-best finish of 15th in the Canberra Classic, and also won two medals at the European Championships in Glasgow in August.

Thomson arrived in India on the back of a 49th-place finish in the Lacoste Ladies Open de France and 33rd place in the Estrella Damm Mediterranean Ladies Open in Spain.

She is 90th on the Ladies European Tour order of merit but needs to move back inside the top 80 to be assured of her full card for next year.

"I need a good finish this week but just want to enjoy it and play sensible," she said. "I just want to enjoy the week and the same kind of outcome as last year would be ideal."