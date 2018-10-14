British Masters: Eddie Pepperell wins second European Tour title

Eddie Pepperell will break into the world's top 35 for the first time

British Masters final leaderboard (Eng unless stated) -9: E Pepperell -7: A Bjork (Swe) -5: L Herbert (Aus), J Smith -4: S Horsfield, T Lewis, J Suri (US) -3: J Rose Selected others:-2 O Farr (Wal), A Sullivan, T Fleetwood -1 S Brown, M Fitzpatrick, M Wallace Full leaderboard

England's Eddie Pepperell won his second European Tour title with a two-shot victory at the British Masters.

The 27-year-old took a three-shot lead into the final day at Walton Heath, and closed out the win by carding a level-par 72 to finish on nine under.

Victory means Pepperell, who also won the Qatar Masters in February, will break into the world's top 35 for the first time.

"I am over the moon," Pepperell told Sky Sports.

"It was such a tough day with the conditions. I didn't swing well from the get-go. It was an absolute grind."

Pepperell finished two shots ahead of playing partner Alexander Bjork of Sweden, who carded a one-under-par 71 to finish.

Australia's Lucas Herbert and England's Jordan Smith finished a further two shots back, with 2002 winner and tournament host Justin Rose eighth on three under.

Pepperell's overnight lead was reduced to just a single stroke when Bjork completed the front nine in 34 and the Englishman three-putted the ninth - the hole at which he had a hole-in-one on the opening day.

But he moved three clear again on the 10th after holing an eagle from 122 yards.

More drama was to follow when Pepperell dropped shots on the 14th and 15th, cutting his lead to a single shot, before Bjork bogeyed the 18th allowing Pepperell to save par from a bunker and seal victory.

As well as a rise in the world rankings, Pepperell's win will have almost guaranteed him a Masters debut in April 2019.

The top 50 at the end of the year qualify for the first major of the year at Augusta.