Charley Hull second at KEB Hana Bank Championship behind Chun In-gee

  • From the section Golf
Charley Hull
Hull is ranked 33rd in the world
Final leaderboard
-16 IG Chun (Kor); -13 C Hull (Eng); -12 Park (Kor), M Lee (Aus), A Jutanugarn (Thai), D Kang (US)
Selected others: -5 JE Shadoff (Eng); -4 B Law (Eng)

England's Charley Hull finished second at the KEB Hana Bank Championship in South Korea, three shots behind home favourite Chun In-gee.

Hull had shared the lead with American Danielle Kang after the third round but two-time major winner Chun carded a six-under-par 66 to win on 16 under.

Hull shot a 71 to finish three back on 13 under.

"I'm so happy to win in front of these fans," said Chun, 24, who had seven birdies and a bogey in her final round.

Korea's world number one Park Sung-hyun, Australian Minjee Lee, Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn and American Kang were a stroke behind Hull in a tie for third.

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff was in a tie for 19th on five under, a shot ahead of compatriot Bronte Law.

