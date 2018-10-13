Charley Hull in tie for lead at KEB Hana Bank Championship

Charley Hull's last tournament victory was in the 2016 Tour Championship
KEB Hana Bank Championship third-round leaderboard
-12 C Hull (Eng), D Kang (US); -11 A Jutanugarn (Tha); -10 IG Chun (Kor), M Lee (Aus), L Ko (NZ); -9 SH Park (Kor), SW Bae (Kor).
Selected others: -3 B Law (Eng)
Full leaderboard

England's Charley Hull retained a share of the lead after a third-round 68 at the the KEB Hana Bank Championship in South Korea.

The 22-year-old finished with a birdie on the 18th in Incheon to go to 12 under par alongside Danielle Kang from the United States.

She completed a bogey-free round and goes into the final day chasing a first win since the 2016 Tour Championship.

England's Bronte Law is in tied 16th place on three under.

