Charley Hull in tie for lead at KEB Hana Bank Championship
- From the section Golf
|KEB Hana Bank Championship third-round leaderboard
|-12 C Hull (Eng), D Kang (US); -11 A Jutanugarn (Tha); -10 IG Chun (Kor), M Lee (Aus), L Ko (NZ); -9 SH Park (Kor), SW Bae (Kor).
|Selected others: -3 B Law (Eng)
|Full leaderboard
England's Charley Hull retained a share of the lead after a third-round 68 at the the KEB Hana Bank Championship in South Korea.
The 22-year-old finished with a birdie on the 18th in Incheon to go to 12 under par alongside Danielle Kang from the United States.
She completed a bogey-free round and goes into the final day chasing a first win since the 2016 Tour Championship.
England's Bronte Law is in tied 16th place on three under.