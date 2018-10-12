Charley Hull: English golfer in four-way tie for lead at South Korean LPGA event

Charley Hull won the prestigious LPGA season-ending tour event in 2016

KEB Hana Bank Championship second-round leaderboard -8 A Jutanugarn, S Park (SKor), C Hull (Eng), D Kang (US); -6 L Ko (Nzl), N Hataoka (Jpn); -5 M Lee (Aus); -4 SW Bae (SKor), S Gal (Ger), IG Chun (SKor) Selected others: EB Law (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Charley Hull shares a four-way tie for the lead at the halfway stage of the KEB Hana Bank Championship in South Korea.

The 22-year-old added a second round of 69 to her opening 67 in Incheon to finish eight under par.

She was nine under on the turn after an eagle on the par-five seventh hole but consecutive birdies and a 17th hole bogey saw her slip back.

World number one Sung Hyun Park is among the four sharing the lead.

They are joined on eight under by Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn and America's Danielle Kang.

Korean home favourite Park said: "Overall, it wasn't a bad round.

"Those miscues stuck in my mind for a bit, but I was able to pick up a handful of birdies as well."

First-round leader Nasa Hataoka of Japan is two shots off the pace with a second-round 73.