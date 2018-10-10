Ryder Cup-winning captain Thomas Bjorn to consider his future

Thomas Bjorn has finished runner-up at a major on three occasions

Europe's Ryder Cup-winning captain Thomas Bjorn says he will spend the next few months considering whether to call time on his playing career.

The Dane, 47, led Europe to a 17½-10½ victory against the United States at Le Golf National last month.

The former world number 10 is now 884th in the rankings and has not had a top-10 finish since 2015, with his captain role restricting playing time.

"These next few months, it's just about coming back down to earth," said Bjorn.

"Trying to find myself and figure out what's in store for me going forward."

Bjorn returns to action in this week's British Masters at Walton Heath alongside four members of his team - Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose and Thorbjorn Olesen.

"I can't stand up and say, 'Okay, I'm going to go full at it now and that's the only focus I'm going to have', because that has left me, especially in the last 12 months," he added.

"So I need a bit of time to figure out if I have that motivation. At 47, after pretty much two years away, it's going to take a lot of hard work to get back to playing good golf.

"I watched them play in the Ryder Cup and saw how they hit it - that's pretty daunting in itself. I've got to do some pretty special stuff to get myself back to playing competitively."

Bjorn says his "great love" for the sport and the European Tour means he will stay around the game "in some way, shape or form".

"I've made no decisions," he said. "I like playing, but like anybody that's played at a high level you hate playing poorly, so that's not something I want to do.

"I've got to look at Seniors Tour and stuff like that, is that something I want to do, or do I call it a day with my active career and then move somewhere else."