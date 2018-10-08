Kevin Tway earns first PGA Tour title with three birdies in play-off

Kevin Tway won the US junior amateur title in 2005

Safeway Open final leaderboard -14 K Tway (US), R Moore (US), B Snedeker (US); -13 L List (US), T Merritt (US), S Ryder (US), A Baddeley (Aus), S Im (SKor); -11 JB Holmes (US); -10 D Lee (NZ), J Knous (US), C Wright (US), B Haas (US) Selected others: -4 M Laird (Sco); -2 R Knox (Sco); +1 D Willett

American Kevin Tway holed three consecutive birdies in a play-off to win the Safeway Open and claim his first PGA Tour title.

The 30-year-old, son of 1986 US PGA Championship winner Bob Tway, beat Ryan Moore and Brandt Snedeker after all three finished on 14 under.

Asked about his father's reaction to his win: "I think he's probably crying to be honest.

"He's probably the biggest person I lean on. I can't wait to call him."

Snedeker, who had at one point held a five-shot lead during the final round, was eliminated on the first play-off hole after only managing par, while Moore matched Tway's birdie and both then birdied the next.

Tway sealed victory with a 10-foot putt on the next hole.