Alfred Dunhill Championship: Lucas Bjerregaard denies Tyrrell Hatton by one shot

Bjerregaard had six birdies in bracing final day conditions

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final leaderboard -15 L Bjerregaard (Den); -14 T Fleetwood (Eng), T Hatton (Eng); -12 T Pulkkanen (Fin); -10 A Pavan (Ita), H Li (Chn); -9 P Harrington (Ire), T Finau (US), L Herbert (Aus), B Koepka (US) Selected others: -8 S Gallacher (Sco), M Fraser (Aus); -4 R Fisher (Eng); -2 E Els (SA); +7 T Pieters (Bel)

Tyrrell Hatton was unable to win a third successive Alfred Dunhill Links Championship as Denmark's Lucas Bjerregaard claimed a one-shot victory.

Hatton was one ahead going into the final round, which saw each group start at 08:30 BST from different tees to combat the 40mph winds expected.

Four clear at the turn, he bogeyed four holes for a level par 72 and a 14 under total alongside Tommy Fleetwood.

Bjerregaard returned a 67 to seal his second European Tour title.

More to follow.