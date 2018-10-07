Alfred Dunhill Championship: Lucas Bjerregaard denies Tyrrell Hatton by one shot

  • From the section Golf
Lucas Bjerregaard
Bjerregaard had six birdies in bracing final day conditions
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final leaderboard
-15 L Bjerregaard (Den); -14 T Fleetwood (Eng), T Hatton (Eng); -12 T Pulkkanen (Fin); -10 A Pavan (Ita), H Li (Chn); -9 P Harrington (Ire), T Finau (US), L Herbert (Aus), B Koepka (US)
Selected others: -8 S Gallacher (Sco), M Fraser (Aus); -4 R Fisher (Eng); -2 E Els (SA); +7 T Pieters (Bel)

Tyrrell Hatton was unable to win a third successive Alfred Dunhill Links Championship as Denmark's Lucas Bjerregaard claimed a one-shot victory.

Hatton was one ahead going into the final round, which saw each group start at 08:30 BST from different tees to combat the 40mph winds expected.

Four clear at the turn, he bogeyed four holes for a level par 72 and a 14 under total alongside Tommy Fleetwood.

Bjerregaard returned a 67 to seal his second European Tour title.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you