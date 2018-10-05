Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Tyrrell Hatton one shot back

Hatton has carded an eagle in both of his opening rounds

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship second-round leaderboard -9 L Bjerregaard (Den), A Pavan (Ita); -8 M Schwab (Aut), T Hatton (Eng), M Fraser (Aus); -7 A Chesters (Eng), M Ilonen (Fin); -6 P Karmis (Gre), R Fox (NZ), L Slattery (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng) Selected others: -5 S Gallacher (Sco), M Wallace (Eng), T Finau (US); -3 P Harrington (Ire); -2 B Koepka (US)

Tyrrell Hatton continued his quest for a third successive Alfred Dunhill Links Championship with a bogey-free six-under 66 to move one shot off the lead.

The 26-year-old Englishman, the world number 26, had four birdies and an eagle at Carnoustie to share second place at eight under for the event.

Ryder Cup colleague Tommy Fleetwood is two further back after four birdies and an eagle in a 67 at Carnoustie.

Lucas Bjerregaard of Denmark leads with Italy's Andrea Pavan, who hit a 63.

World number 92 Bjerregaard, winner of the 2017 Portugal Masters, carded a 65 at Kingsbarns, while 141-ranked Pavan, this year's Czech Masters champion, had nine birdies in his bogey-free round at the same venue.

Hatton, who won one point from his three matches as Europe regained the Ryder Cup in Paris last week, is partnering former Chelsea player-manager Ruud Gullit at the pro-am event, which is played over three courses - Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews.

"This week the crowds aren't so big and it's a much more relaxed style of golf," said Hatton. "We got Carnoustie on a nice day today, which always helps. This is the hardest of the three."

Fellow Englishman Ashley Chesters, the world 352, had eight birdies in a bogey-free 64 at Kingsbarns to share sixth with Finland's Mikko Illonen, who carded five birdies and an eagle in his closing eight holes en route to a 63 at St Andrews.

Matt Wallace, the joint first-day leader, mixed four birdies with three dropped shots to slip four shots adrift and England's world number 59 said: "My head got in the way, I just couldn't get it going today."

After only seven sub-70 rounds on the opening day, there were a total of 61 in round two.

The players face three rounds over the three courses before Saturday's cut reduces the field to 60 including ties and the leading 20 pro-am teams, with Sunday's final round played at St Andrews.