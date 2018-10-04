LPGA International Crown: England one point behind leaders South Korea

England have three points after winning one match and halving the second against Australia

England sit one point behind leaders South Korea in the UL International Crown after winning one match and halving the other against Australia.

Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff beat Australia's Katherine Kirk and Su Oh 4&3, while Charley Hull and Georgia Hall shared the points against Minjee Lee and Sarah Jane Smith.

England are second in Pool A behind hosts South Korea (four points).

The event features eight teams of four competing in fourballs and singles.

The four-day biennial event is taking place in Incheon, near Seoul.

Defending champions the United States split the points with Sweden after Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson clinched a two-up win over Pernilla Lindberg and Madelene Sagstrom.

After three days of fourballs, the top two teams from each pool advance to the singles event on Sunday, alongside one wildcard team.

Teams are awarded two points for a win and one if the match is halved.

The team with the most points at the end of the four days win the title.

Day one results

C Hull/G Hall (Eng) halved v M Lee/ S Smith (Aus)

B Law/J Shadoff (Eng) won 4&3 v K Kirk/ S Oh (Aus)

N Hataoka/ A Uehara (Jpn) halved v M Jutanugarn/P Phatlum (Tha)

A Jutanugarn/S Santiwiwatthanaphong (Tha) won 2&1 v M Narita/M Higa (Jpn)

C Kerr/L Thompson (USA) won 2 up v P Lindberg/M Sagstrom (Swe)

A Nordqvist/C Hedwall (Swe) won 2 up v J Korda/M Wie (USA)

S Park/I Kim (Kor) won 1 up v C kung/P Yao (Tpe)

I Chun/S Ryu (Kor) won 2 up v T Lu/W Hsu (Tpe)