Ryder Cup 2018: Spectator 'loses sight' after being hit by Brooks Koepka tee shot

The European Tour had initially stated that Mrs Remande had not suffered serious injuries

A spectator hit by a Brooks Koepka tee shot at the Ryder Cup says she has lost sight in her right eye and is considering legal action, AFP reports.

The incident happened on the opening day of the event when the American's drive on the par-four sixth hole veered off course, striking 49-year-old Corine Remande, who had travelled from Egypt.

"Doctors told me I had lost the use of that eye," she told AFP.

Mrs Remande said the reason for legal action was to help cover medical bills.

She added: "It happened so fast, I didn't feel any pain when I was hit.

"I didn't feel like the ball had struck my eye and then I felt the blood start to pour. The scan on Friday confirmed a fracture of the right eye-socket and an explosion of the eyeball."

Mrs Remande also criticised the tournament organisers for "not making contact" after the incident to find out how she was. She also claims there was "no warning shout from the course official when the ball was heading towards the crowd".

The spectator praised three-time major winner Koepka, who went over to see how she was. Mrs Remande said she downplayed the incident so that the golfer "would stay concentrated".

"It looked like it hurt," the 28-year-old said afterwards.

He added: "It's hard to control a golf ball, especially for 300 yards, and a lot of times the fans are close to the fairway.

"You can yell 'fore' but it doesn't matter from 300 yards, you can't hear it."

The BBC has contacted the European Tour, the co-organiser of the event, for a response to Mrs Remande's claims.