Rory McIlroy wants Padraig Harrington to captain Europe at the 2020 Ryder Cup

Padraig Harrington made the last of his six Ryder Cup appearances in 2010

Rory McIlroy wants fellow Irishman Padraig Harrington to captain Europe at the 2020 Ryder Cup in the US.

Harrington was one of Thomas Bjorn's five vice-captains as Europe regained the trophy with a 17½-10½ triumph at Le Golf National in Paris on Sunday.

"I've always thought Padraig would be a good captain in the United States," said McIlroy, 29.

Harrington's compatriots Paul McGinley and Darren Clarke have captained two of Europe's last three teams.

Dubliner McGinley guided Europe to victory at Gleneagles in 2014 while Clarke's team were defeated at Hazeltine two years ago.

"Padraig's won a lot of golf tournaments over there. He's won a PGA Championship," added Mcllroy.

"I think the continuity in the European camp having all these vice-captains this year and preparing for captaincy down the road has been a huge foundation of why we've been so good.

"No matter who the captain is next time they'll be ready and I'm sure they will do a great job."

Harrington, 47, has played in six Ryder Cup teams including the victories in 2002, 2004, 2006 and 2010.

The 2020 Ryder Cup will take place at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.