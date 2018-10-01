BBC Sport - Graeme McDowell eyes Ryder Cup return and future captaincy role

McDowell eyes Ryder Cup return and future captaincy role

Graeme McDowell says his vice-captaincy role has whetted his appetite for playing again at the Ryder Cup while he also "would love" to captain Europe in the future.

The Northern Irishman, 39, was one of Thomas Bjorn's vice-captains at Le Golf National just outside Paris as Europe thrashed the United States 17½-10½.

"I really want to play again in two years time," the four-time Ryder Cup player told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

