Ryder Cup 2018: Patrick Reed says Jordan Spieth did not want to play with him

Ryder Cup 2018: How Europe secured victory over the United States

Patrick Reed says US Ryder Cup team-mate Jordan Spieth did not want to be paired with him during their 17½-10½ defeat by Europe.

Masters champion Reed played with Spieth in 2014 and 2016, winning four and halving two of their seven matches.

But in Paris he partnered Tiger Woods, while Spieth played with Justin Thomas.

Reed also criticised captain Jim Furyk's decision to leave him out of two sessions and hinted that Europe were more together as a team.

"Every day [in the team room] I saw: 'Leave your egos at the door,'" Reed, 28, told the New York Times. "They [the Europeans] do that better than us."

When asked at a news conference about his partnership with Reed being split up, 25-year-old Spieth had said: "We were totally involved in every decision that was made. Jim allowed it to be a player-friendly environment."

Reed, who was also in the news conference, said afterwards he "was looking at him [Spieth] like I was about to light the room up like Phil in 2014" - in reference to Phil Mickelson's criticism of Tom Watson, the US skipper four years ago.

"The issue is obviously with Jordan not wanting to play with me," said Reed, who lost both his matches with Woods but beat Tyrrell Hatton in Sunday's singles.

Spieth and Thomas won three out of their four matches together at Le Golf National.

"I don't have any issue with Jordan," added the world number 15. "When it comes right down to it, I don't care if I like the person I'm paired with or if the person likes me as long as it works and it sets up the team for success.

"He and I know how to make each other better. We know how to get the job done."

On Furyk leaving him out of the foursomes on Friday and Saturday, Reed said: "For somebody as successful in the Ryder Cup as I am, I don't think it's smart to sit me twice."