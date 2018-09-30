Rory McIlroy says the "togetherness" within the European team was the strongest that he has ever experienced at a Ryder Cup.

The 29-year-old was playing in tournament for the fifth time, winning two points as Europe reclaimed the trophy from the United States with a 17½-10½ victory in Paris.

"It still feels like little old Europe against the big bad United States, we have that underdog mentality," he says.