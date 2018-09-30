BBC Sport - Ryder Cup 2018: Europe thrived off coming into the competition as underdogs says McIlroy

'Underdog mentality' helped Europe - McIlroy

  • From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy says the "togetherness" within the European team was the strongest that he has ever experienced at a Ryder Cup.

The 29-year-old was playing in tournament for the fifth time, winning two points as Europe reclaimed the trophy from the United States with a 17½-10½ victory in Paris.

"It still feels like little old Europe against the big bad United States, we have that underdog mentality," he says.

Top videos

Video

'Underdog mentality' helped Europe - McIlroy

  • From the section Golf
Video

Watch the moment Molinari win secures Ryder Cup victory for Europe

  • From the section Golf
Video

McIlroy mobbed by fans in Ryder Cup victory interview

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Absolute artistry' - Casey, McIlroy & Mickelson in final-day best shots

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: Man City come back to beat Birmingham 3-2

Video

Watch Sinclair's brilliant back-heel winner for Celtic

Video

Passionate Poulter & ruthless Rahm feature in final-day key battles

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: Hearts 2-1 St Johnstone

Video

'I don't believe it' - Johnson's monster putt & McIlroy's nightmare last hole

  • From the section Golf
Video

It was a Burnley-like performance - Dyche

Video

'Road to Hell' - Valverde world champion after monstrous climb

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Have Newcastle's 'Ashley generation' had enough?

Video

Who let the dogs out? Player takes pets on pitch in season finale

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you