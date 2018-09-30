BBC Sport - Ryder Cup 2018: Francesco Molinari win claims Ryder Cup victory for Europe
Watch the moment Molinari win claims Ryder Cup victory for Europe
- From the section Golf
Watch the moment Europe regain the Ryder Cup as Francesco Molinari wins his match 4&2 against Phil Mickelson at Le Golf National, Paris.
WATCH MORE: 'I don't believe it' - Johnson's monster putt & McIlroy's nightmare last hole
Find out how to the follow the Ryder Cup on BBC TV, Radio and online here.
Available to UK users only.