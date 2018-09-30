BBC Sport - Ryder Cup 2018: Dustin Johnson holes monster putt as Rory McIlroy has nightmare last hole
'I don't believe it' - Johnson's monster putt & McIlroy's nightmare last hole
Dustin Johnson holes a monster putt for birdie as Rory McIlroy has a nightmare last hole to lose his match with Justin Thomas at the Ryder Cup.
