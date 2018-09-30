BBC Sport - Ryder Cup 2018: Ian Poulter takes two-hole lead over world number one with birdie
Poulter makes quick start against world number one with birdie
Golf
Ian Poulter makes a birdie putt on the fourth hole to take a two-hole lead over the world number one Dustin Johnson in their singles match at the Ryder Cup.
