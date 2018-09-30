Ryder Cup 2018: Europe thrash US to regain Ryder Cup
Open champion Francesco Molinari secured the winning point as Europe regained the Ryder Cup with victory over the United States in France.
The Italian beat Phil Mickelson 4&2 to get Europe to the 14½-point winning mark with several singles matches still out on the Le Golf National course.
The Americans, trailing 10-6, had threatened a comeback by winning 3½ of the first five singles points.
But Jon Rahm, Ian Poulter and Thorbjorn Olesen delivered match-winning points.
More to follow.