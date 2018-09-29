BBC Sport - Ryder Cup 2018: Europeans reflect on dominant second day
'These are the days of your life' - Europeans enjoy second day dominance
- From the section Golf
Europe's Justin Rose says "these are the days of your life" as he partners Sweden's Henrik Stenson to victory on a day where the hosts extended their lead over the United States to 10-6 ahead of the final day singles matches.
