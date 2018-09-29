Day two of the 2018 Ryder Cup featured some fascinating head to head battles - here are three of the most important, featuring Europe's Justin Rose and the record-breaking duo of Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood.

WATCH MORE: Poulter, Fleetwood and Garcia feature in day two's best shots

Find out how to the follow the Ryder Cup on BBC TV, Radio and online here.

Available to UK users only.