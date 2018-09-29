BBC Sport - Ryder Cup 2018: Tommy Fleetwood & Francesco Molinari win two of first three holes
'Moliwood' continue surge to win two of first three holes
- From the section Golf
Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari win two of their first three holes in their foursomes tie with Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau on the second day of the Ryder Cup.
WATCH MORE: McIlroy birdie cancels out brilliant Finau bunker shot
Find out how to the follow the Ryder Cup on BBC TV, Radio and online here.
Available to UK users only.