BBC Sport - Ryder Cup 2018: European delight at 'historic' afternoon clean sweep
European delight at 'historic' afternoon clean sweep
- From the section Golf
Europe's Sergio Garcia describes his side's afternoon clean sweep as "historic" as victory in all the foursomes matches give the hosts a 5-3 overnight lead at Le Golf National in Paris.
WATCH MORE:Watch three key battles from day one of the Ryder Cup
Find out how to the follow the Ryder Cup on BBC TV, Radio and online here.
Available to UK users only.