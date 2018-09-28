BBC Sport - Ryder Cup 2018: Watch three key battles from day one featuring Rory McIlroy & Justin Rose
Watch three key battles from day one of the Ryder Cup
- From the section Golf
Day one of the 2018 Ryder Cup featured some fascinating head to head battles - here are three of the most decisive, featuring Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose.
