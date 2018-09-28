BBC Sport - Ryder Cup 2018: Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy combine to claim 'astonishing' birdie
- From the section Golf
Ian Poulter and Rory McIlrory combine to claim an "astonishing" birdie in their foursomes tie with American duo Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson on the first day of the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, Paris.
