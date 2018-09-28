BBC Sport - Ryder Cup 2018: Tommy Fleetwood & Francesco Molinari win first point for Europe

Fleetwood & Molinari birdie last three holes to win first European point

  • From the section Golf

Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari birdie three holes in a row to claim Europe's first point at the Ryder Cup to beat Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed 3&1 in their fourball tie.

