BBC Sport - Ryder Cup 2018: Rory McIlroy would welcome Tiger Woods match-up

  • From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy says he would welcome the opportunity to go head-to-head against Tiger Woods in this week's Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in France.

McIlroy played alongside Woods on Sunday at the Tour Championship in Atlanta but the Northern Irishman's disappointing final round meant he could only watch in admiration as the 14-time major champion secured his first tournament win in five years.

"I actually didn't see much of it from the trees," joked McIlroy. "It was cool to be a part of. I wish I could have played a bigger story in it but hopefully I can give it another go this weekend."

