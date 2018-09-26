Ryder Cup 2018: Silly to focus on Tiger Woods - Rory McIlroy

Woods, left, has a record of 13 wins, 17 losses and three halves in the Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy says it would be "silly" for Europe's Ryder Cup team to focus on one player when it comes to the threat posed by America's Tiger Woods.

Woods, who has won 14 majors, claimed a first win in five years at the Tour Championship in Atlanta last weekend.

"I don't want to speculate how he's going to play or how he's going to do," said 29-year-old McIlroy.

"It (his win) has given their team some momentum coming here. But we're looking to beat the USA team, not Tiger Woods."

Woods was a wildcard pick of United States captain Jim Furyk, having shown a return to form following back surgery and personal problems.

He is on the playing side for the first time since 2012 and has only been part of one victorious Ryder Cup team from seven appearances.

The 42-year-old has a record of 13 wins, 17 losses and three halves in the biennial competition going into this year's event, which takes place at Le Golf National near Paris in France from 28-30 September.

"This week he (Woods) is one of 12," said McIlroy.

"We're not looking to beat any one individual and to focus on one player is silly, especially as I might not even see him this week."

'US dynamic has become a little more cohesive'

The US team won the Ryder Cup on home territory last time out and, as they bid to end a 25-year barren run on foreign soil, McIlroy believes there is more "togetherness" about them than in past tournaments.

"The strength of Europe has been we all get behind one another - whatever differences we have we put them to the side for this week and we are a cohesive unit," added McIlroy.

"That has served us well for the Ryder Cups we've had success in. We've won a little more than we've lost in the last few years.

"The American team is very strong and the dynamic has become a little more cohesive in the last few years and I think that is to do with the younger guys coming on board and embracing the Ryder Cup.

"Jordan (Spieth), Rickie (Fowler), JT (Justin Thomas) spend a lot of time together and it seems the togetherness is there a bit more than it was in the 1990s and 2000s."

I have proved myself over and over - Garcia

Spain's Sergio Garcia made Europe's team as one of Thomas Bjorn's captain's picks but insists he does not have anything to prove going into his ninth Ryder Cup.

"At the end of the day the captain's picks are not easy but they know who they want to choose," said the 2017 Masters champion.

"I think I have proved myself over and over and the only thing I can do when I get called upon is do my best and do what I've done at Ryder Cups."

Asked whether he had a special role to play this week, the 38-year-old added: "I think I do, from experience, from the way I am, the way I enjoy a team event, I think that is probably, to be totally honest, one of the reasons why they decided to have me on the team.

"Not only what I do on the golf course but what I bring outside of that."