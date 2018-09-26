Ryder Cup 2018: Can you name the top American and European points scorers in Ryder Cup history?

Team Europe's golf bag
Many big names will battle it out at the Ryder Cup, but who's scored the highest amount of points?
2018 Ryder Cup
Venue: Le Golf National, Paris Dates: 28-30 September First tee: 07:10 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, the BBC Sport website and app; watch daily highlights on BBC Two and online.

One European and one US player have chances to become their respective team's highest Ryder Cup points scorers this week.

If successful, who will they take over from? And who are the players who would be left trailing in their wakes?

Can you name the top dozen on both the European and US lists before the 42nd Ryder Cup gets under way on Friday morning at Le Golf National in Paris?

BBC Sport has live radio commentary and daily TV highlights as Europe aim to take back the Ryder Cup.

Who are the top European points scorers at the Ryder Cup?

Era and scoreAnswers

The American list might be a bit trickier...

Who are the top American points scorers at the Ryder Cup?

