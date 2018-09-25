Ryder Cup 2018: Ian Poulter inspired by Tiger Woods after return from 'low of lows'

Ian Poulter has never been part of a losing Ryder Cup team

2018 Ryder Cup Venue: Le Golf National, Paris Dates: 28-30 September Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website; daily highlights on BBC Two and online

Ian Poulter says Tiger Woods' comeback has been "inspirational" as the Englishman prepares to make his return to Europe's Ryder Cup team from the "low of lows" less than two years ago.

Poulter, 42, was only a vice-captain in 2016 following a foot injury.

He had competed for Europe at the previous five Ryder Cups, taking 14 points from 18 matches.

"It was difficult being vice-captain last time knowing how I'd helped the team in the past," said Poulter.

"This time around I felt I really wanted to make the team and felt if I worked hard, restructured things, I could definitely make this Ryder Cup team - which I have."

Tiger Woods was greeted by large crowds at Le Golf National for his first practice round on Tuesday morning

Poulter ended 2016 ranked 184th in the world, although that pales in comparison to American 14-time major winner Woods, who had plummeted to 1,199 at the end of 2017.

Woods, having already been named as a captain's pick by US captain Jim Furyk, marked his own comeback from injury and personal problems by claiming a first win in five years at the Tour Championship in Atlanta last weekend.

"There were definitely question marks when I was struggling a bit and I looked to see where he has been - it is quite inspirational to see how good he's come back," added Poulter, who is now ranked 34th in the world - 21 places behind Woods.

"For the Ryder Cup it is great and it is good to have Tiger Woods playing the type of golf he is playing because he makes the Ryder Cup even more special."

'The best team I've been part of'

Open champion Francesco Molinari is also returning to the European team this week at Le Golf National in Paris having been part of successful teams in 2010 and 2012 with Poulter.

The 35-year-old became the first Italian to win a major when he claimed the Open Championship at Carnoustie in July.

"I think I've improved as a player a lot since 2012 and I hope to show that on the course this week," he said.

"There are 12 players and we are really capable of great golf. I think this is the best team I've been part of."

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton is one of five rookies in the European side this week, along with Tommy Fleetwood, Spain's Jon Rahm, Sweden's Alexander Noren and Dane Thorbjorn Olesen.

"It is a dream come true," said the 26-year-old Hatton. "You watch the Ryder Cup as a kid and you want to be there when you grow up so to make the team you feel very honoured - it's a fantastic team

"This week if I can keep my head that will give me the best chance to play as well as I can and hopefully that gets rewarded with some points for Europe."

Hatton is the only player in the European team not to have a top-10 finish at Le Golf National, which currently hosts the French Open, a title Fleetwood won last year.

"It's difficult to say how much of an advantage it will be. It can't do any harm that we've played the course many times and know it better," said 2018 US Open runner-up Fleetwood.

"I played the French Open four times and didn't do any good and on the fifth time I won."