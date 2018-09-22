Tiger Woods: leads Tour Championship by three shots in FedEx Cup play-offs

Tiger Woods' last tournament victory was the Bridgestone Invitational in August 2013

Tour Championship third-round leaderboard (US unless stated) -12 T Woods; -9 J Rose (Eng), R McIlroy (NI); -6 K Stanley, J Rahm (Spa); -5 T Finau, B Horschel, A Wise, P Casey (Eng) Selected others: -4 J Thomas, D Johnson; -2 T Fleetwood (Eng); +2 B DeChambeau; +11 P Mickelson

Tiger Woods is one round away from his first victory in five years, after six birdies in his first seven holes to lead the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

The American, who led overnight with Justin Rose, is three shots clear on 12 under par after his five-under 65.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, who shot four under, is level with world number one Rose on nine under.

England's Rose, two under on Saturday, would take the FedEx Cup title with victory in the season-ending event.

A high finish could be enough, with American Bryson DeChambeau, the current points leader, struggling on two over.

The Tour Championship is the last of four FedEx Cup play-off events that determine the season-long champion on the PGA Tour, with a $10m (£7.6m) bonus on offer.

Woods' last victory came 1,875 days ago in August 2013 when he won the Bridgestone Invitational.

The 14-time major winner, who is part of the US team for next week's Ryder Cup, has won 54 of 57 PGA Tour events when holding the 54-hole lead.