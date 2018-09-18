Ryder Cup: Congressional Country Club to host 2036 event

  • From the section Golf
Rory McIlroy raises the US Open 2011 trophy in front of the Congressional County Club house
Rory McIlroy won the last major to be staged at Congressional, the 2011 US Open

The 2036 Ryder Cup will be held at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, the PGA of America has announced.

It is the first time the Maryland course has hosted the biennial tournament between the United States and Europe.

The 2018 edition runs from 28-30 September at Le Golf National in Paris.

Congressional, which has staged the US Open three times, will also host the 2031 PGA Championship under the new partnership with the PGA of America.

The venue's Blue Course last hosted the PGA Championship in 1976, while the last major to be played there was the 2011 US Open, where Rory McIlroy claimed his first major title.

Thomas Bjorn's Europe team are attempting to regain the Ryder Cup this month after a 17-11 defeat by the US in 2016 at Hazeltine, which will become the first American course to host the competition twice in 2028.

The American venues for each tournament until 2036 have now been announced but the European editions beyond 2022 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome remain vacant.

Adare Manor in Limerick is bidding to host the 2026 Ryder Cup, which would be only the second time the Republic of Ireland has hosted the competition, following Europe's victory at the K Club in 2006.

Future Ryder Cup venues
YearHostLocation
2018EuropeLe Golf National, Paris, France
2020USAWhistling Straits, Haven, Wisconsin
2022EuropeMarco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome, Italy
2024USABethpage State Park, Farmingdale, New York
2026EuropeTBD
2028USAHazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, Minnesota
2030EuropeTBD
2032USAOlympic Club, San Francisco, California
2034EuropeTBD
2036USACongressional Country Club, Bethesda, Maryland

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you