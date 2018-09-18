Ryder Cup: Congressional Country Club to host 2036 event

Rory McIlroy won the last major to be staged at Congressional, the 2011 US Open

The 2036 Ryder Cup will be held at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, the PGA of America has announced.

It is the first time the Maryland course has hosted the biennial tournament between the United States and Europe.

The 2018 edition runs from 28-30 September at Le Golf National in Paris.

Congressional, which has staged the US Open three times, will also host the 2031 PGA Championship under the new partnership with the PGA of America.

The venue's Blue Course last hosted the PGA Championship in 1976, while the last major to be played there was the 2011 US Open, where Rory McIlroy claimed his first major title.

Thomas Bjorn's Europe team are attempting to regain the Ryder Cup this month after a 17-11 defeat by the US in 2016 at Hazeltine, which will become the first American course to host the competition twice in 2028.

The American venues for each tournament until 2036 have now been announced but the European editions beyond 2022 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome remain vacant.

Adare Manor in Limerick is bidding to host the 2026 Ryder Cup, which would be only the second time the Republic of Ireland has hosted the competition, following Europe's victory at the K Club in 2006.