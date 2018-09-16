KLM Open: China's Wu Ashun wins by one shot from England's Chris Wood

KLM Open final-round leaderboard -16 Wu A (Chn); -15 C Wood (Eng); -14 T Detry (Bel), H Tanihara (Jpn); -13 P Harrington (Ire); -12 E Peppererll (Eng), S Kjeldsen (Den), B Dredge (Wal), D Drysdale (Sco). Selected others: -11 J Smith (Eng); -9 J Thomson (Eng), R McEvoy (Eng); -8 M Baldwin (Eng).

China's Wu Ashun claimed his third European Tour title at the KLM Open as England's Chris Wood three-putted the final green to finish second by a shot.

Wu birdied the last for a final round of four-under 67 to finish at 16 under overall at The Dutch in Spijk.

Overnight leader Wood could only par the last for a two-under 69 to earn a third runner-up finish of the season.

Belgium's Thomas Detry and Japan's Hideto Tanihara finished tied for third in the Netherlands.

"Fantastic, an unbelievable week. There was a lot of good golf played here, I like this golf course," world number 344 Wu told Sky Sports.

Wood held a one-shot lead heading into the final round, but the 30-year-old paid the price for a double-bogey six at the 12th hole to miss out on a fourth European Tour title.

Ireland's Padraig Harrington added to a second-placed finish at the Czech Masters at the end of August with fifth place at 13 under after a final-round 68.