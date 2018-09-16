Evian Championship: Angela Stanford wins as Amy Olson double-bogeys last

Angela Stanford had previously won five times on the LPGA Tour, with the most recent in February 2012

Evian Championship final-round leaderboard -12 A Stanford (US); -11 A Ernst (US), M Martin (US), Kim SE (Kor); -10 R O'Toole (US), Lee JE (Kor) Selected others: -6 G Hall (Eng); -5 C Hull (Eng); +6 B Law (Eng)

Angela Stanford won her first major title with a dramatic victory at the Evian Championship as fellow American Amy Olson double-bogeyed the last.

Olson was a shot clear of clubhouse leader Stanford going down the par-four 18th, but finished with a six.

That meant a three-under-par 68 on the final day brought victory for 40-year-old Stanford, who finished on 12 under.

Olson, 26, was tied for second in France with Austin Ernst, Mo Martin and Kim Sei-young.

England's Georgia Hall was tied for 16th after a three-over 74 left the British Open champion six under for the final major of the season.

Stanford is the first American to win a major since Danielle Kang's success at the 2017 Women's PGA Championship.

"I did a bunch of stupid stuff, but deep down I'm a fighter, I'm a grinder, and I've always been that," she said.

"I'm grateful. And so happy for everybody at home, everybody that's all cheered for me and never gave up on me."

Overnight leader Olson, who was seeking her first win as a professional, missed a six-foot putt for bogey on the 18th that would have forced a play-off.

"I was aggressive with my putt - a little too aggressive, obviously," said Olson, whose previous best finish in an LPGA event was tied seventh in 2014.

"It's disappointing to finish like that, but I had a great week. I have so many positive things to take away from it."