Evian Championship: American Amy Olson moves two ahead on day three

Olson has not dropped a shot since the 10th hole in round two

Evian Championship third-round leaderboard -14 A Olson (US); -12 S Kim (Kor); -10 M Martin (US); -9 I Park (Kor), A Stanford (US), G Hall (Eng) Selected others: -7 M Torres (PR); -4 C Hull (Eng); +1 A Jutanugarn (Tha), P Creamer (US); +6 B Law (Eng)

American Amy Olson carded a second successive six-under 65 to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Evian Championship in France.

The 26-year-old world number 89 had four birdies and an eagle to reach 14 under in the year's final major.

British Open champion Georgia Hall returned her third successive round of 68 this week and is five shots back.

Fellow Englishwoman Charley Hull is joint 21st at four under after mixing three birdies and two bogeys in a 70.

Hall dropped shots at the 12th and 14th in round three but the 22-year-old from Dorset remained optimistic of consecutive majors.

"I think I've had some putts every day that have just missed, like a lot of players, but I think I'm in with a good chance tomorrow and four, five shots isn't that much around this golf course," she said.

Olson, still awaiting her first title having turned professional in 2013, was one of four leaders going into round three.

American Mo Martin posted a 69 and has sole possession of third.

Maria Torres, Puerto Rico's first LPGA professional, double bogeyed the 12th and dropped shots at the final two holes to slip into a share of 11th, seven strokes adrift, while Mi Hyang Lee is a shot further back after opening with a double bogey and racking up five further dropped shots in a mixed 73.

Korea's world number 19 Sei Young Kim is on her own in second place at the Evian Resort Golf Club after seven birdies in a bogey-free 64.