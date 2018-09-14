Evian Masters: Georgia Hall two shots back as rookie Maria Torres shares lead

Hall has had seven birdies over the first two days in Evian

Evian Masters second-round leaderboard -8 M Torres (PR), A Olson (US), M Martin (US), M Hyang Lee (Kor); -7 C Ciganda (Spa); -6 W Ling Hsu (Tpe), G Hall (Eng), S Yeon Ryu (Kor), A Ernst (US), B Henderson (Can), J Shin (Kor), A Stanford (US) Selected others: -5 I Park (Kor); -3 C Hull (Eng); +1 B Law (Eng); A Jutanugarn (Tha) Missed cut: +4 L Thompson (US), C Matthew (Sco); +6 J Shadoff (Eng); +8 M Maclaren (Eng) +12 L Davies (Eng)

British Open champion Georgia Hall carded a second successive three-under 68 to sit two shots off the lead at the halfway stage of the Evian Masters.

The 22-year-old world number eight has dropped only one shot over the first 36 holes of the year's final major.

Maria Torres, who was in Puerto Rico when Hurricane Maria hit last year, is one of four leaders at eight under.

World number one Park Sung-hyun and USA's Lexi Thompson were among those to miss the cut, which came at three over.

Torres had shared the overnight lead with Spain's Carlota Ciganda, who sits in fifth place after a round of 70.

Hall, starting on the back nine, bogeyed the 12th hole but recovered with two birdies on each nine to earn a share of sixth place.

"My long game was really good today," she said. "I just couldn't really hole that many putts so that was a little bit frustrating. But I holed some good ones as well so I'm happy."

Torres, who came through the qualifying school to become the first woman from Puerto Rico to hold an LPGA Tour card, recorded consecutive bogeys from the 10th but had four birdies to add to her six and an eagle on the opening day.

American Amy Olson, the world number 89, set the pace for the day with a round of 65, recording seven birdies and one bogey.

Compatriot Mo Martin and Korean Mi Hyang Lee returned rounds of 66 at the Evian Resort Golf Club and are the other players at eight under.