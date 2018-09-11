Georgia Hall: British Open winner hopes to emulate world number one Justin Rose

Media playback is not supported on this device England's Georgia Hall wins British Open after 'fabulous' battle

Women's British Open champion Georgia Hall says Justin Rose is a great role model and she hopes to emulate him by climbing to world number one.

Rose finished second at Sunday's BMW Championship to top the men's rankings.

Hall, 22, is ranked eighth in the world and is looking to win her second successive major at this week's Evian Championship.

"It would be amazing if England's men and women were world number one. That would be incredible," said Hall.

"I congratulated him. I think it's incredible. He's a great role model to look up to in England."

Rose, who has won a US Open and an Olympic gold medal, reached the top of the rankings for the first time at the age of 38, having turned professional 20 years ago.

Hall, meanwhile, earned her first major win four years into her professional career at Royal Lytham & St Annes last month.

"When I won the British [Open], I came down quite a lot in the world rankings - I think I am the first woman from England to be in the top 10," she said.

"I would like obviously to become world number one. I'm not miles away from that.

"Winning this week or winning LPGA events has only got to get me closer. I look forward to the steps before that and if I do them, then I should get there."