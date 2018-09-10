BMW Championship: McIlroy fifth after putting woes as Bradley wins play-off

McIlroy produced more brilliant ball-striking on the final day of the weather-affected event but toiled on the greens

Rory McIlroy suffered more putting woes as a closing 68 left him two behind at the BMW Championship as Keegan Bradley beat Justin Rose in a play-off.

McIlroy played magnificent golf tee to green but a series of missed putts meant he had to settle for fifth spot.

The Northern Irishman finished on 18 under par.

Rose, like Bradley, failed to par the last in regulation as a 20-footer lipped out and he also bogeyed the hole in the play-off after a three-putt.

However, the Englishman had the consolation of moving to the world number one spot after his runner-up finish.

Bradley was earning his first PGA Tour victory in six years.

After starting the day one behind leader Rose, McIlroy missed great birdies chances on the fourth, fifth and six as he lost ground.

Following nine opening pars, the former world number one did pick up a shot at the long 10th but a series of further missed birdie putts followed in the early part of the back nine as he was unable to mount a serious challenge.

The final round had been scheduled for Sunday but was postponed until Monday after persistent rain made the Aronimink course unplayable.

Bradley began the day three shots behind Rose but moved up the leaderboard with a six-under-par 64 as Rose shot a 67.

Americans Xander Schauffele (67) and Billy Horschel (64) shared third place one shot off the pace.

American 14-time major winner Tiger Woods closed with a 65, moving up to a share of sixth, one shot behind McIlroy.

Rose, who last week finished two shots back as Bryson DeChambeau won the Dell Technologies Championship, is just the fourth Englishman to top the world rankings, after Sir Nick Faldo, Lee Westwood and Luke Donald.