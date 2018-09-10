Ryder Cup 2018: Tony Finau named as final United States wildcard

Finau completes the 12-man American line-up that will defend the trophy against Europe

Tony Finau has been named as the final wildcard pick for the United States Ryder Cup team by captain Jim Furyk.

The 28-year-old finished tied eighth at the rain-delayed BMW Championship on Monday, won by Keegan Bradley who does not make the team.

Furyk's 12-man team also includes wildcards Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.

The US are the defending champions against Europe for the event starting on 28 September near Paris.

They have not won successive Ryder Cups since 1991 and 1993.

The eight other players who qualified automatically are US Open and US PGA Championship champion Brooks Koepka, Masters winner Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson.