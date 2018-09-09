Omega Masters: Matthew Fitzpatrick beats Lucas Bjerregaard in play-off to defend title in Switzerland

  • From the section Golf
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Matthew Fitzpatrick is the first player to defend the title since Seve Ballesteros in 1978, when it was known as the Swiss Open
Omega European Masters final-round leaderboard
-17 M Fitzpatrick (Eng)*, L Bjerregaard (Den); -15 M Lorenzo-Vera (Fra); -12 N Elvira (Spa); -11 D Brooks (Eng).
Selected others: -7 L Westwood (Eng); -6 L Canter (Eng), R McEvoy (Eng), C Shinkwin (Eng).
*won at first play-off hole
Full leaderboard

England's Matthew Fitzpatrick claimed a fifth European Tour win after edging out Denmark's Lucas Bjerregaard in a play-off to defend the Omega European Masters title in Switzerland.

Fitzpatrick birdied the first play-off hole after finishing level with Bjerregaard at 17 under after 72 holes.

Bjerregaard carded a final round seven-under 63, with Fitzpatrick making a birdie at the last for a 67.

France's Mike Lorenzo-Vera (67) finished third, two shots off the pace.

Fitzpatrick, 24, became the first player since Seve Ballesteros in 1978 to successfully defend the title at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club.

The world number 44 had entered the final round with a two-shot lead over Lorenzo-Vera after carding a bogey-free third round of seven-under 63.

"It was really tough, of all of my wins this was the most difficult," Fitzpatrick told Sky Sports.

"I didn't have my A-game today. I just didn't play my best, I managed to grind it out, made some crucial birdies coming in. I am delighted; this is one of my best.

"I feel I am playing way better now than I was this time last year. I can't say how happy I am."

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you